PAULDING — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for a new community solar program called “OurSolar” from Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op (PPEC) that will make renewable energy easy and affordable for the co-ops’ members. Plans are also underway to hold a ribboncutting ceremony in late January 2017 for PPEC members and the general public.

The installation of the system is expected to take place December 5 at a site next to Alex Products on Gasser Road in Paulding.

“The beauty of this entire project is that it’s also helping our local economy,” said PPEC Marketing & Economic Development Manager Erika Willitzer. “Twenty-four electric co-ops in the state of Ohio are also installing community solar projects through our wholesale distributor, Buckeye Power.

“Fortunately, Alex Products here in Paulding, Ohio, won the contract to make the racking systems for all those co-ops,” Willitzer added.

OurSolar reflects PPEC’s balanced approach to energy generation. While most of the power supplied to PPEC will continue to be produced by coal-fired generation, OurSolar gives cooperative members the option to supplement that base-load power with locally-produced renewable energy.

“Our main goal remains delivering power to our members at the lowest possible cost,” said President/CEO George Carter. “As part of that goal, we want to give our members the option of adding renewables to their energy mix in the easiest and least expensive way possible.”

A subscription to a single panel costs between $3 and $5. PPEC plans to hold informational meetings starting in February to further explain the program. PPEC members will also begin receiving information about the program, starting in January 2017.