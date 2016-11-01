The 2015 Medical Assistant class at Vantage Career Center has completed its academic training, clinicals, and externships. Class members received their medical assistant pins at a pinning ceremony held at Vantage Thursday, October 27. Although some have already completed their testing, most are preparing to take the national American Medical Technologist (AMT) certification test to become Registered Medical Assistants. Shown are (front row, from the left) Tyra Brooks-Gurganus, Kayla Dilling, Chelsea Burkhart, Cathy Newman, and Cynthia White; (back row) Samantha Hinchcliff, Savannah Jones, Stacy Borger, Emily Kehres, Tasha Chambers, and Deb Strickler. (Vantage photo)