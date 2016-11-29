Van Wert independent news

A Delphos man charged in connection with the death of a young child will be arraigned at 1 p.m. Wednesday in connection with an indictment handed down by the Van Wert County Grand Jury.

Christopher M. Peters, 26, of 24249 Lincoln Hwy, Apt. 24, is being held on a $2 million bond, with 10 percent to be paid in cash, which was originally set during an initial appearance last Tuesday in Van Wert Municipal Court.

Charges stem from the death of a young child on the morning of November 15. Police and EMS personnel responded to a 9-1-1 call at 11:56 a.m. that day on report of an unresponsive child at the Old Lincoln Inn Apartments. On arrival, the child was found to be dead and no life saving measures were possible.

Investigators from Delphos asked for assistance from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department, as well as the Van Wert County Coroner’s Office. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification was also called in to assist at the scene.

Van Wert Coroner Dr. Scott Jarvis also arrived on scene and met with investigators, while the mother of the child and several neighbors and witnesses were interviewed during the initial stages of the investigation.

The apartment was processed by an evidence investigator from BCI&I’s Bowling Green office, while an autopsy on the child was ordered by the coroner, to be performed at the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

Delphos Police obtained arrest warrants for Peters, who also lived at the residence, but was absent from the scene when the child was discovered.

Peters was arrested November 18 in Fostoria by the United States Marshal’s Service and later extradited to Van Wert County.