Submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) has approved three hazardous materials training grants totaling $19,800, including one to the Payne Volunteer Fire Department. The grants will be used to train approximately 327 hazardous material incident response professionals.

The PUCO plays an important role in ensuring that motor carriers are safely transporting hazardous materials throughout Ohio. Through the PUCO’s hazardous materials training grant program, public safety and emergency services personnel across Ohio are awarded grants for training to best respond to incidents related to hazardous materials.

The Payne Fire Department received $5,300 to conduct a Hazmat Technician course to train approximately 12 department personnel.

Others receiving grants were as follows:

Chagrin Southeast Council of Governments Cuyahoga County/Chagrin Southeast Hazmat Team – The council will receive $12,000 to assist with the presentation of the 2016 Ohio Hazardous Materials Teams Conference. Approximately 300 hazardous materials specialists and technicians from 45 public agencies will attend the conference.

Delaware County Emergency Management Agency – The agency will receive $2,500 to conduct a Hazmat Technician course to train approximately 15 personnel of the Delaware Area Response Team.

The PUCO awards hazardous materials planning and training grants to local government subdivisions, educational institutions and state agencies in Ohio. Money for these grants comes from fines paid by hazardous material carriers and shippers. Individual grants are based upon applications to the PUCO and are awarded on a reimbursement basis.

The PUCO has regulatory authority to conduct audits, inspections and safety reviews to evaluate the safety records, policies and procedures of motor carriers, including hazardous materials carriers. The PUCO hazardous materials transportation program has been recognized by Battelle Memorial Institute as one of the best and most comprehensive of such programs in the nation.

For more information about the PUCO’s hazardous materials planning and training grants program, please visit the motor carrier section of www.PUCO.ohio.gov.