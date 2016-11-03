Submitted information

PAULDING — Paulding United Methodist Church will be hosting its annual turkey dinner on Thursday, November 10, from 4:30 until 7 p.m. in the church fellowship hall (basement). There is an elevator to assist in accessing the fellowship hall for those who would like to utilize it.

The meal’s cost a free-will offering and will consist of a traditional Thanksgiving meal featuring turkey and all the trimmings.

The meal is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend. Carryout will also be available.

For more information, contact the church office at 419.399.3591.