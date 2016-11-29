Submitted information

COLUMBUS – Provisional numbers released Monday by the Ohio State Highway Patrol show fewer motorists were killed on Ohio’s roadways this Thanksgiving holiday than in recent years.

Seven people were killed during the five-day reporting period, from Wednesday, November 23, until Sunday, November 27. This is a decrease from the past three years when nine were killed in 2015, 23 were killed in 2014, and 17 were killed in 2013.

The Patrol arrested 460 drivers for OVI, 454 for aggressive driving and 1,320 for not wearing safety belts.

“We are always pleased to see a decrease in lives lost on Ohio’s roadways; however, we can’t settle until the number of fatalities is zero,” said Colonel Paul A. Pride, Patrol superintendent. “The Ohio State Highway Patrol is committed to keeping you and your family safe on our roads, every day and every night.”

A complete statistical analysis of the Patrol’s enforcement activity over the holiday weekend is available on the Ohio State Highway Patrol website.