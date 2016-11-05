Submitted information

During the month of November, the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be conducting a series of high-visibility, high-intensity enforcement details in Van Wert and Paulding counties.

Due to concerns with increased crash-causing violations and rising injury and fatal crashes, the State Patrol has engineered a plan to make a meaningful impact on the area crash picture while attempting to drive down the number of life altering crashes.

“More than anything, this is about trying to make the roads safer as adverse weather and the holiday season approaches,” said Van Wert Post Commander Lieutenant Tim Grigsby. “We are trying to cut down on the amount of dangerous driving and lack of safety belt usage.”

Lieutenant Grigsby further stated that buckling safety belts and ensuring that small children are properly restrained are keys to significantly decreasing injury when involved in a crash.

“Today’s vehicles are safer than ever before, but only if all elements of safety are utilized,” he noted. “You can own the safest rated vehicle on the planet, but that vehicle is only as safe as the safety devices you actually use.”

Along with seat belt violations and distracted driving offenses, state troopers will be targeting aggressive, unsafe, and failure to yield driving violations. The Van Wert Post is enlisting the assistance of the State Patrol’s Aviation Unit for maximum effectiveness.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages all motorists to buckle their seat belts and never drive distracted or impaired. For more information, area residents can visit the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s website at http://www.statepatrol.ohio.gov/.