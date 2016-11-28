Earlier in this fall, Main Street Van Wert hosted the second annual Outhouse Races in downtown Van Wert, with seven creative and spirited racing teams competing for cash prizes, creative awards, and bragging rights. Finishing in third place was the team sponsored by Wallace Plumbing & Underground. The outhouse sponsored by Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service, Lee’s Ace Hardware, and Braun Industries finished in second place, while the 2016 first-place finisher was the Alexander & Bebout and Kitchens Inc. team. Receiving their award for first place (above) are team members Kristen Lange, Teresa Parrish, and John Contreras. Representatives of the second- and third-place teams (below) donate their cash awards to the Van Wert County DARE Program. Shown are (from the left) Billy Knoll, Adam Ries, Brian Mercer, Eric McCracken, Van Wert Police DARE Officer Greg Blackmore, Mitch Price, Todd Wallace, and Eric Hurless. Not available for the photograph were Troy Miller of Braun Ambulance, Chad Adams of Quality Painting & Roofing, and Ty Conrad of GLM Transport. In total, $1,200 was raised for the Van Wert County DARE Program. (photos submitted)