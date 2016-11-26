Van Wert independent sports

The Van Wert Lady Cougars found how far its rebuilding program has to go after an 82-25 drubbing by Ottoville during their season opener Friday in the Cougars’ Den.

The Cougars, led by first-year coach Rob Adams, got behind early, as the Lady Green outscored Van Wert 25-5 in the first quarter. The score was 45-15 at the half, while Ottoville led by 45 points, 63-18, at the three-quarter mark.

The Lady Green got double-digit performances from junior Bridget Landin, who led Ottoville with 18 points, and sophomore Kasey Knippen, who scored 16 points for the visitors.

No Cougar got into double figures, with Reagan Priest’s 7 points enough to give her high scorer honors for Van Wert. Cassidy Meyers scored 6 points for Van Wert.