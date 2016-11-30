Orpha Marie Elston, 87, of Paulding, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2016, at the Country Inn Enhanced Living Center in Latty.

She was born November 3, 1929, in Continental, the daughter of Orley John and Alida Emelia (Koenig) Corkwell, who preceded her in death. On January 1, 1949, she married Lloyd George Elston of Grover Hill, who also preceded her in death.

Orpha was a wife, mother, and homemaker. She served the Lord and others in many roles as a member of Zion United Methodist Church and a board member of Defiance Area Youth for Christ. She was proud to be the wife of a farmer and supported her husband of 62 years during his farming years. She was a loving, faithful, and generous mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Orpha was very creative and enjoyed sewing, painting, gardening, flower arranging, baking and cooking. She also enjoyed traveling around the U.S. with her family.

Orpha is survived by her three daughters, Candice Elliott of Paulding, Lauretta (William) Aseltine of Middletown, Rhode Island, and Lisa (Matthew) Nichols of Greenbelt, Maryland; her two sons, Chris (Rebecca) Elston of Van Wert and Jonathan (Lavonne) Elston of Holland (Ohio); a sister, Patricia Neumann of Florida; 13 grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and six stepgreat-grandchildren.

An infant twin son and daughter, and a sister, Shirley Beam, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, December 5, at Zion United Methodist Church in Grover Hill, followed by a graveside service at Middle Creek Cemetery near Grover Hill.

Visitation will be from 4-8 PM Sunday, December 4 at Den Herder Funeral Home in Paulding.

Preferred memorials: Defiance Area Youth for Christ.

Condolences may be expressed at www.denherderfh.com.