Average retail gasoline prices in Ohio have risen 12.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.08 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 gas outlets in Ohio. This compares with the national average, which has fallen 1.7 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.13 per gallon, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Ohio during the past week, prices Sunday were 23 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 2.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has decreased 8.6 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 5.4 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on November 21 in Ohio have ranged widely over the last five years: $1.85 per gallon in 2015, $2.78 per gallon in 2014, $3.16 per gallon in 2013, $3.52 per gallon in 2012 and $3.21 per gallon in 2011.

“As motorists pack their bags and prepare to head out for Thanksgiving, gas prices are falling across much of the country,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy. “With a record amount of travelers, motorists will be facing congestion, not only on highways but gas stations.

“But at least low gas prices have lingered for much of this year,” DeHaan noted. “Keep an eye on word from OPEC over the holiday weekend — there could be some surprises at a major meeting to decide the fate of an oil production cut.”

“But no matter what eventually takes place with the OPEC meeting, motorists are virtually guaranteed another year of gas prices that will remain well under all-time record highs as oil prices will likely remain confined between $40 and $60 for much of the next year,” he added.