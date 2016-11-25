Submitted information

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1 will host a job fair next week to find temporary, seasonal employees to work this winter.

The department is searching for employees to assist in snow and ice removal efforts and general highway maintenance functions.

The fair will be held Tuesday, November 29, from noon to 5:30 p.m., at the Defiance County ODOT garage, 2340 Baltimore Road in Defiance.

Positions are available in Defiance, Paulding, Putnam, Hancock, and Hardin counties. Salary is $16.19 per hour.

Minimum qualifications are three months’ experience operating heavy equipment, valid class A or B CDL license with tanker endorsements and without airbrake restrictions, and a good driving record.

Prospective applicants will participate in an on-site application review, interview and physical abilities test. Applicants must also submit to drug screening and background check.

Application may be made during the fair and also online at www.careers.ohio.gov. Those planning to attend the fair are encouraged to complete an application prior to arrival.

For more information, contact the human resource department at the Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 at 419.999.6819.