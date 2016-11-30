Submitted information

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation is inviting the public to see and touch a snow plow truck while it is on display this Thursday, December 1, at the U.S. 30 eastbound rest area west of Van Wert.

An ODOT truck will be on display from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the rest area. ODOT personnel will also be available to showcase the special features of the truck, explain its operation, and discuss snow and ice control methods.

“We want to offer the public the opportunity to see our truck, which is the most visible representation of our agency and is critical to our effectiveness in snow and ice control,” said Kirk Slusher, ODOT District 1 deputy director.