Submitted information

OHIO CITY — Ohio City United Methodist Church will be open 7-8:30 p.m. Election Eve, Monday, November 7, for the public to come and pray for the nation, state, and community.

Area residents, their families, their friends, and neighbors are encouraged to stop in and spend as much time as they need in prayer and meditation seeking God’s wisdom and guidance … not just as they vote, but in the days, months, and years ahead.

Some areas of prayer to consider:

Thank God that, in spite of problems, Americans live in a free democratic society.

Pray for a safe and fair election.

Ask the Lord to remove those who might try to unjustly and illegally change the outcome of the voting.

Pray for a huge turnout of knowledgeable voters.

Pray for protection from any attacks from enemies that would be working to disrupt the election.

Ask the Lord to remove all envy and selfish ambition from officials.

Pray that those elected will take brave stands for righteousness even when it may not be well received.

Pray for truth to become valued again in American society.

Pray for the nation’s judicial system and lawmakers that justice for all, tempered with mercy and compassion, would guide the nation.

Ask for God’s guidance in all decisions area residents make.

The church is located at 110 N. Main St. in Ohio City.