Michael E. Grubb, 57, of Decatur, Indiana, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2016, at his residence.

He was born Monday, March 9, 1959 in Van Wert, Ohio the son of the late Carl Grubb and the late Martha (Brown) Bowersock. Michael was raised by the Marsh Foundation in Van Wert and he thought of the children he grew up with as his own brothers and sisters. On July 15, 1989, he married Sharon (Finfrock) Biberstine in Van Wert.

Michael was a graduate of Lincolnview High School in 1977. He was a machinist at Parker Hannifin and loved fishing, his grandchildren, dogs, and boating. He also enjoyed eating hotdogs, New Orleans Saints football, and NASCAR.

Surviving are his wife, Sharon Grubb of Decatur; a son, Jason (Sarah) Grubb of Van Wert; two daughters, Yvonne Anderson of Forest and Connie (Evan) Ford of Fort Wayne, Indiana; three brothers, Sam (Janet) Scott, Frank (Denise) Scott, and Johnny Bowersock all of Van Wert; two sisters, Patti Baldwin of Van Wert and Rosalind Beeson of California; six grandchildren, Autumn Anderson, Zachary Anderson, Jorden Anderson, Mason Ford, Garak Grubb, and Kira Grubb; a stepgrandchild, Ashley (Dustin) York; four stepgreat-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and two dogs, Jethrow and Bob.

A niece, Brandi Bowersock, also preceded Michael in death.

A memorial service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Saturday, December 3, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, with Steve Haskins from Whitehorse Ministries officiating. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery in Scott.

Visitation is from 2 p.m. until the time of the memorial service Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family.