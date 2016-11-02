By Hope Wallace

The 27th Annual Wassenberg Member Artists’ Exhibit & Sale is coming just in time for holiday shopping season! Calls for entries have been sent out and we encourage anyone amateur or pro to enter this exhibit. All original work is accepted. To enter, join the Wassenberg Art Center (if you haven’t already) and get an entry form for full details. The judge who will determine awards is Jordan Kniepper from Piqua Area Arts Council. Art check-in is scheduled for Friday, November 11, 12, and 13 from 1–5 p.m. An entry form with complete details is available here at the art center and on our website. We hope to see you and your work for this fun annual tradition.

To celebrate all of the wonderful work we will be hosting an opening party on November 19 from 6–9 p.m. Awards will be presented at 7 p.m. We will have free appetizers and open the bar and feature The Changing Elements Band. TCEB is an all-original group out of Stryker. Frequently performing at Father John’s, restaurant & brewery in Bryan, the positive response inspired them to release music videos “Ekundayo” and “90 days in the Changing Elements Band”.

Warm Up the Ridge 2016! The residents of Pine Ridge Reservation, where most of the descendants of our Little Bighorn warriors reside, live in third-world living conditions and winters are brutal. Fuel oil is hard to come by and expensive. An elderly woman lost her legs in 2015 and there are fatalities. With the stand-off at the North Dakota Pipeline, they need your help more than ever!

One of the things that makes it challenging are complicated logistics and connection with people on the Pine Ridge end to aid in distribution. Our friend, Marian Whitemouse handles this for the reservation and our donations go right to where they are needed, quickly. Faces of Little Bighorn donor, Brent Stevens, personally drives out donated Warn Up the Ridge items.

The Wassenberg Art Center will be collecting clean, new and used items (in good condition, please!) such as hats, gloves, warm socks, coats, boots, and blankets, through December 20 to send to Pine Ridge Reservation. The more items the better. The focus would be on adult sizes. Last year we received an overwhelming outpouring of support and would like to see if we can surpass this year. Simply drop off your items here during our regular hours and we will see they warm someone up.

For more information on classes and exhibits visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 South Washington Street (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at: 419.238.6837, or email: info@wassenbergartcenter.org .