Employees and patients of Van Wert Medical Services embraced the season of giving this year with a coat and food drive to be donated to the Salvation Army in Van Wert.

More than 80 new and gently used coats were donated this year, along with numerous hats, gloves, scarves, and food items. The collection bins sat at various offices to allow staff and patients to donate to the Salvation Army and were overflowing by the end of the drive.

“Van Wert can be frigid during the winter months — the coats will go to numerous deserving individuals and families,” said Lisa Marsee, an employee of the Internal Medicine Office at Van Wert Medical Services who chair the campaign this year. “As we enter the season of giving, we are grateful for the staff and patients at Van Wert Medical Services who open their hearts each year to help those in need.”

Employees and patients will continue collecting non-perishable food items for the Salvation Army through December 19. Community members are invited donate as well and items may be dropped off at any clinical office at Van Wert Medical Services, which is located at the Van Wert Health Center, 140 Fox Road.