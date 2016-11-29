Submitted information

The Lincolnview Local Schools and its Board of Education have scheduled their second community meeting for Wednesday, December 7, at 7 p.m. in the school cafeteria.

The Lincolnview Local Board of Education has been working diligently this past year to develop a strategic plan to enhance the district’s level of success. From this plan, four critical areas have emerged and all have begun to be addressed in some form.

Lately, one critical area of the district’s current focus has been that of facilities and infrastructure. The Lincolnview school board has partnered with the architectural firm of Garmann & Miller in Minster to work on, and complete, a feasibility study to look at the district’s current facilities.

“One area of interest is that of developing a community center to meet the needs of our students, our community members, alumni, and our youth programs,” said Lincolnview Superintendent Jeffrey Snyder. “In particular, this community center concept has truly evolved from the study as an important piece to potentially pursue and to add to our current school campus.”

Residents of the Lincolnview Local Schools and parents of Lincolnview students are invited to attend the second community meeting to hear more about the district’s community center proposal.