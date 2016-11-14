Van Wert independent news

Lincolnview Local Schools has scheduled a community meeting to discuss the possibility of constructing a community center at the school.

Superintendent Jeff Snyder announced the meeting, which will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, November 21, in the school cafeteria. The purpose of the meeting is to provide more information about the community center concept.

Lincolnview’s administration and Board of Education have been working this past to develop a strategic plan to enhance the district’s level of success. From the plan, four critical areas have emerged, and all have begun to be addressed in some form.

Lately, school officials have focused on one critical area: facilities and infrastructure. The Lincolnview Local Board of Education has partnered with Minster-based Garmann Miller & Associates, the architects who designed the district’s grade 7-12 school building in 2008, to develop a feasibility study related to the district’s facilities.

Areas of interest within this study included renovation of the district’s bus barn and looking at developing a community center to meet the needs of students, community members, alumni, and youth programs.

“In particular, this community center concept has truly evolved from the study as an important piece to potentially pursue, and to add to our current school campus,” Snyder noted.

The November 21 meeting is the first of what possibly could be a series of meetings to better inform the Lincolnview community about Garmann Miller’s study and its findings.