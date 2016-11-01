Submitted information

Lincolnview parents attending conferences with their children’s teachers had a new option for child care this year. Lincolnview Bible Board Teachers Sue Miller and Deb Mongold offered child care for school-age children during parent-teacher conferences.

About 30 students attended and many parents were delighted to drop off their children at the Bible House on their way to conferences.

“This was such a great thing to do for us,” said Nicole Benson, “It helped me focus on the conferences without worrying about what my kids were doing in the hallway.”

Several other parents echoed their gratitude when picking up their children.

Lincolnview Beta Club students assisted with crafts, coloring, and playing games while the children waited for parents to return.

“The Beta Club students were a huge help in making this venture successful,” said Miller.

“We had a lot of fun working with the students outside of class time,” Mongold added. “I think we will make this an annual event.”