DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The Lincolnview Local Board of Education honored members of the high school Drama Club for their participation in a recent school play production, while Treasurer Troy Bowersock provided new information on the district’s five-year forecast.

Chad Kraner, advisor to the Drama Club, as well as director of Lincolnview’s recent production of A Frightening Night of Comedy, noted that more than 40 elementary, junior high, and high school students participated in that production. Three Drama Club officers, Haley Pollock, Lainie Jones, and Josh England, also attended the meeting to talk about the many facets of putting on a theatre production, which includes the efforts of a number of backstage technical workers, as well as actors and directors.

The board later approved a resolution honoring those who participated in the recent Lincolnview theatre production.

Bowersock shared some amended information for the district’s five-year forecast, noting that, while property tax revenues have increased the last few years because of higher land valuations, revenues will likely decrease after the next valuations occur.

The treasurer also noted that capital spending was up, largely due to the purchase of Chromebook laptops for elementary students. The board approved the fiscal year 2017 five-year forecast later in the meeting.

High School-Junior High School Principal Brad Mendenhall praised the district’s Veterans Day assembly, which he said honored 94 military veterans this year. He recognized teacher Stephanie Renner for her work in organizing the event, as well as students and staff members who participated.

Mendenhall also requested that the board approve participation in an ACT prep course, noting that the course resulted in an average improvement of three points or better for Lincolnview students taking the ACT, with a number of students earning scores over 30 on the college prep test.

“We saw really, really great results,” Mendenhall told the board.

Elementary Principal Nita McKinney reported on the recent PTO fundraiser, noting that she was pleased with the turnout for the event. She also gave an update on the DARE graduation held earlier this month, and praised Deputy Mike Biberstine, the county DARE officer, for being a positive role model to elementary students.

“He’s a great mentor for the kids,” McKinney added.

Superintendent Jeff Snyder talked about the addition of a new electronic sign in front of the school during his buildings and grounds report, while also praising Lincolnview school board member Eric Germann for giving up family time to serve as president of the Ohio School Boards Association this past year.

Germann said leading the OSBA provided him with a better idea of what happens in other school districts, as well as statewide, which made him thankful to be a part of the Lincolnview district.

“Education is a little bit different outside Van Wert County,” Germann said, noting that county students are fortunate to have good school districts.

Also Tuesday, the board approved administrative contracts for Mendenhall and Marsh School Principal Robbie Breese, while also approving Tax Increment Financing (TIF) agreement with the York Township Board of Trustees. TIF agreements don’t abate taxes, but set tax revenues aside to pay for road improvements and other infrastructure needs for new development.

In other action, the board: