In 1991, Russel Maher replaced the legendary Larry Schaufelberger as the Senior Choir director at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert. Russ was working on his Master of Music degree at BGSU and was traveling from his home in Coldwater to Bowling Green on most days. Although his stint as choir director would last only two years, he did a number of aggressive musical projects. One of those was bringing back a community Messiah performance for Van Wert. Now, 25 years later (wow!), the tradition continues.

Messiah performances, whether during Advent or Lent, had been performed in Van Wert for years before Russ resurrected it.

Some older citizens recall it being performed even before World War II. A couple constants have been that it was most often performed at First UM Church and that funding for orchestra (if used) and soloists was provided by the Saltzgaber Music Fund of The Van Wert County Foundation.

Mr. Gaylord Saltzgaber signed his last will and testament on July 17, 1929. He obviously had an affection for Classical music, as he left the majority of his capital for the “purpose of aiding and encouraging the production of good music, vocal and instrumental, for the people of the city of Van Wert, Ohio; to help especially among the poor folks, any who show special talent.”

He went on to state: “I express my opinion against jazz or any acquired tremulo (actually spelled tremolo) in the voice.” We know that his second wife (first one deceased), Eliza, was a church musician at First United Methodist Church.

We in Van Wert certainly know the positive effect Gaylord Saltzgaber has had on music in Van Wert over the many years. It continues today through many musical efforts and projects throughout our schools and community, not to even mention the Saltzgaber Music Hall in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. As the coordinator of performing arts for The Van Wert County Foundation and as choir director at First UM Church, I have continued the tradition of a Messiah performance in Van Wert at First UM. In an effort to not wear anyone, (singers and audience) out, I decided to do the performance biennially — once every two years.

This is a Messiah year. I believe we are all looking forward to this monumental task of putting together a volunteer chorus, a hired orchestra and soloists, and preparing for an inspirational performance during this Christmas season. This Saturday will be our first rehearsal for the chorus. It will be held in the sanctuary of First UM Church from 3-5 p.m. I am looking for anyone who loves to sing, can sing in tune, and wants a thrilling and inspirational musical experience this Christmas season. The performance will be December 11 at 7 p.m.

We have a number of music books, so don’t let the lack of owning music be an excuse not to sing. Some communities do a Messiah sing where anyone can just show up and sing it on the same day. We prepare our chorus over six weeks and expect it to be a polished performance by volunteer singers with a professional orchestra and soloists. You do not have to be the world’s best singer (although we wouldn’t turn him or her away), but just a willing singer who would like to join the ranks of a mighty chorus.

Once you experience it, you will want to return. The thrill of singing Handel’s “Great Amen” and “Hallelujah Chorus” with all your fellow chorus members, an orchestra, pipe organ, and four professional voices joining in, is a memory you will never forget!

After this Saturday’s rehearsal, we will have Sunday afternoon rehearsals, beginning November 13, from 3-5 p.m. until the December performance. We welcome anyone high school age and above. I hope you will consider joining us and discover the joy and thrill of having the Messiah in your Christmas plans this year!

FINÉ.