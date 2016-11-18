Lois L. Sutton, 95, passed away at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2016, at her residence in Ohio City.

She was born on March 27, 1921, in Ohio City, the daughter of Ray F. and Willa Naomi (Kampf) Ickes, who both preceded her in death. On May 3, 1940, she married Claybern Zachriah Sutton, who died October 8, 2005.

Survivors include four children, Paul Sutton of Columbus, Barbara (Dan) Moffitt of Weaverville, North Carolina, Larry (Bonita) Sutton of Van Wert, and Cindy Skinner of Van Wert; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

A daughter, Jeannette Louise Sutton; two brothers, Donald Eugene Ickes and Dane Wilson Ickes; and one sister, Vera Dibert, also preceded her in death.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, November 19, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, with Pastor Denise Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Visitation is from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, November 19, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: St. John’s Lutheran Church.

