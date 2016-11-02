Lincolnview Local Schools is proud to announce a special Veteran’s Day Celebration to be held on November 10 at 1:45 p.m. in our High School Gymnasium. We are very proud of the men and women who are bravely serving or have served our country. For this reason, we would like to honor our veterans by announcing their name, branch, and family member(s) with whom they are attending in our High School Gymnasium. Lincolnview would also like to pay tribute to those who have served that are no longer with us by reading their name in a special memorial portion of the program. A small reception will be held for the veterans and their Lancer family member(s) after the program. Any questions can be directed to: Stephanie Renner (srenner@lincolnview.k12.oh.us) or by calling 419.968.2214, Ext. 2217.

Second grade students in Mr. Williamson’s class are learning about computer coding. Deb Stetler, the district media specialist, started working with the students on how coding works and what is involved in writing computer programs. Stetler showed the class how an algorithm works in writing a program and the basics that are needed to write an algorithm. These lessons will help improve the students’ problem solving skills as well as their critical thinking skills.

Do you remember when you were in elementary school and the teacher made you learn your multiplication tables? Do you remember wishing that you could work at your own pace instead of keeping with the class? In our 4th-grade math class, we can do just that. Thanks to the program Xtramath, students are given a math facts program that is designed specifically for them. Through teacher races, review sessions and a handy percentage counter displaying the mastery of each fact, the students are equipped with the ability and the means to become completely fluent in all of their multiplication facts. All of this exceptional learning takes place right on the students’ chrome books. Mastering math facts has never been so much fun!