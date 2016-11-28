Submitted information

Practical suggestions for dealing with worry will be offered at Lifetree Café on Thursday, December 8, from 7-8 p.m.

The program, titled “Overcoming Worry: Practical Help, Simple Solutions,” features a filmed interview with Cheryl Eresman, a clinical counselor, as well as a screening of the short film God Box.

“Anxiety can actually cause health problems,” Eresman says. “Worry can cause blood pressure problems, lower your immunity to disease, and result in ulcers. It can actually physically hurt you.”

During the program, participants will explore coping mechanisms that help fight anxiety. Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Lifetree Café is located at The Bachwell Center, 116 N. Washington St. in Van Wert, Park behind the courthouse and enter on Court Street.

Lifetree Café is a place where people gather for conversation about life and faith in a casual, comfortable setting. Questions about Lifetree may be directed to First United Methodist Church at 419.238.0631 or firstchurch@wcoil.com.

Topic for December 15: “In the Beginning … An atheist professor considers intelligent design.”