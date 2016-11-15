Van Wert Police

November 14, 1:32 a.m. — Melvin E. Miller Jr., 30, of 128 E. Crawford St., was cited for disorderly conduct for allegedly being intoxicated at his residence.

November 12, 4:22 a.m. — Joshua H. Binnion, 25, of Spencerville, was cited for disorderly conduct while apparently intoxicated in the 200 block of East Main Street.

November 13, 5:19 a.m. — Nathan T. Vance, 23, of West Unity, was cited for operating a motor vehicle while impaired (OVI) following an incident at the McDonald’s restaurant at 101 Christopher Crossing.

November 11, 3:08 p.m. — Robert E. Thompson, 33, of 623 Temple St., was charged with possession of marijuana following a report of a person apparently intoxicated near the intersection of Sibley and George streets.

November 7, 3:16 p.m. — A computer was reported stolen from the Van Wert County Department of Job and Family Services.

November 5, 2:14 p.m. — Richard A. Stover, 56, of 228 W. Second St., was cited for theft from the local Sears store.

November 5, 10:11 p.m. — Devon J. Dunlap, 19, of Delphos, and Austin D. Nelson, 17, of Fort Jennings, were both cited for underage consumption of alcohol while at the Towne Center shopping center.

November 6, 12:21 a.m. — Joshua D. Burnett, 38, of 361 Bonnewitz Ave., was cited for an open container violation as a result of a traffic stop in the 900 block of South Shannon Street.

November 5, 1:54 a.m. — Thurman D. Daniels, 25, of 654 S. Washington St., was cited for OVI and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia as a result of a traffic stop in the 600 block of North Washington Street.

November 4, 2:31 a.m. — Cory M. Spencer, 33, of 933 Leeson Ave., was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia as a result of a traffic stop in the 300 block of North Walnut Street.

November 2, 6:06 a.m. — Richard A. Stover, 56, of 228 W. Second St., was cited for possession of marijuana in the 1100 block of Bell Avenue.

November 1, 7:08 p.m. — Kevin L. Harmon, 51, of Ohio City, was charged with persistent disorderly conduct while at Van Wert County Hospital.

November 1, 5:36 p.m. — Tyler J. Mohr, 21, of 926 Glenn St., was served with a warrant issued on behalf of the Ohio Parole Board while at the Van Wert Sheriff’s Office.

October 29, 9:19 p.m. — Kevin O. Davies, 53, of 111 N. Vine St., was cited for disorderly conduct while in the 200 block of East Main Street.

October 28, 4:41 p.m. — Daniel F. Bacso, 60, of 1211 Sunrise Court, was cited for OVI and driving while under a license suspension as a result of a hit-skip accident at the Short Stop on East Main Street.

October 26, 11:45 a.m. — Chester D. Hamrick, 79, of 422 N. Washington St., was issued a summons to appear in Van Wert Municipal Court while at his residence.

October 23, 3:48 p.m. — Curtis E. Coleman Jr., 24, of 228 W. Second St., was cited for domestic violence as a result of an incident that occurred at his residence.

October 22, 1:54 a.m. — Joshua L. Leggitt, 25, of 119 S. Wall St., was cited for OVI as a result of a traffic stop in the 900 block of South Shannon Street.

October 20, 12:06 a.m. — Ryan D. Hunter, 37, of 1133 Olympic Drive, was cited for an open container violation while near the intersection of Central Avenue and Walnut Street.

Delphos Police

No new reports.