These sixth grade Lincolnview students participated in the Lions International Peace Post Contest. This contest is held every year and encourages children 11-13, to creatively express what peace means to them. The 2016-2017 contest theme was “A Celebration of Peace.” Morgan Anspach placed first and Cheyenne Pohlman placed second at the local level. The first place winner’s artwork will move on to be judged at the district level. (Photo submitted.)
Second grade Lincolnview students completed Junior Achievement. Junior Achievement is dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills needed for economic success. (Photo submitted.)