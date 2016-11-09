By Nick Henry

The Crestview Knights football team made their first game of playoffs look easy as they won 54-20 against Tiffin Calvert. The Knights outgained Calvert in yardage 459-175 in the first half and 570-341 at the end of the game. Senior Tyler Riggenbach said, “Nothing is stronger than the bond of a football team, and I think that is why we came out on top, our bond was stronger.” The Knights will face Arlington next Saturday at Lima Stadium at 7 pm.

Getting closer is Mary Poppins the musical that is being put on by Crestview High School. The musical is being shown on Friday November 11 and Sunday November 13. For some students it will be one of their last performances. Senior Ashley Dealey said, “I really like talking backstage with all of the cast members and making new friends.”

Crestview also inducted its newest group of National Honor Society members. To be inducted into NHS the student has to maintain a 3.5 GPA, having three letters of recommendation from faculty and community members, and completing an interview with the Crestview NHS Faculty Board. Senior inductee Derek Biro said “It feels good to be apart of a group that recognizes academics.” After becoming part of NHS you must complete 25 hours of service during the school year.