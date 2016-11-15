CQT Kennedy recently held its 2016 United Way of Van Wert County Campaign. Pledge participation in the campaign this year greatly increased over 2015, while the company and its employees made donations to help support local agencies currently receiving funding from United Way and participated in the Day of Caring food drive benefiting The Salvation Army. CQT Kennedy is an industry leader in steel tool chests, roller cabinets, stationary and mobile workbenches, visual tool control, high density storage cabinets, and tool storage for the NC/CNC machining world. Their products have been manufactured in Van Wert since 1914. (United Way photo)