John R. Evans, 84, of Middle Point, passed away at 5:36 p.m. Sunday, November 27, 2016, at Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert.

He was born August 28, 1932, in Van Wert County, the son of George O. and Adah (Phillips) Evans, who both preceded him in death. He married Margaret A. (Dunifon) Evans, who survives in Middle Point.

Other survivors include five children, Sharon K. (Randall) Mason of Middle Point, Darlene (Philip) Sutton of Dublin, Carol (Rick) Williams of Middle Point, JoEllen (Kirk) Knodel of Ohio City, and Brenda (Greg) Leeth of Middle Point; 12 grandchildren, Stephanie (Randy) Boroff, Natalie (Jimmie) Mox, Emily (Hunter) Fiers, Luke (Katie) Sutton, Benjamin (Danielle) Sutton, Katie Williams, Allison (Chuck) Youtsey, Evan Williams, KC Knodel, Nicholas Leeth, Austin Leeth, Austin Leeth, and Clayton Leeth; and seven great-grandchildren, Taylar Boroff, Reegan Mox, McKynlie Mox, Tucker Fiers, Finn Fiers, Pearl Sutton, and Aaron Sutton.

Three brothers, Everett, Lloyd, and Carl Evans; and a sister, Opal Barfell, also preceded him in death.

John was a lifetime dairy farmer in Van Wert County and a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Van Wert. He was an avid Lincolnview Lancer, and an Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Reds fan as well. John was a graduate of Middle Point High School and enjoyed the Van Wert County Fair.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 1, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Van Wert., with the Rev. Scott Campbell officiating. Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, November 30, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, and an hour prior to services Thursday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Lincolnview Athletic Boosters.

