A farm truck and a pick-up collided at the intersection of Convoy Road and Hoaglin Center Road shortly after noon on Tuesday. The driver of the pick-up truck was trapped in his vehicle and had to be extricated. A Lutheran Air medical transport helicopter was on the scene, but Scott EMS transported the pick-up driver, who was injured in the crash, to Van Wert County Hospital. photos by Rick McCoy and Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent