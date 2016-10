Print for later

The Van Wert Historical Society’s “A Night at the Museum” series will host a Christmas workshop at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, November 10, in the Van Wert Historical Society’s Annex building.

Those participating will make Tusssie Mussies, ornaments, trees, cloches, and more. Cost of the workshop is $20.

Register by Monday, November 7, by calling Fran Neiswander at 419.749.2476.