The Lincolnview junior high student council recently held a food drive for the Van Wert Humane Society. In looking for ways to help the shelter, speakers from the shelter came and spoke to the students about their current needs and ways the students could help. Students came up with the idea of holding a food drive competition among Lancer Time classes. Items such as dog food, paper towels, cat litter, and various cleaning supplies were collected. In addition to the drive, students could also donate money to the cause. For every dollar donated, students were given a paper dog bone to put their name on and hang in the hallway. In total, the students collect over $300 in money and supplies. The end of the fundraiser was the best part for the students, as some of the members were able to help deliver the items and see the animals who benefitted from the drive! The student council would like to thank all who donated to the cause. If you would like to further help the shelter, call 419.238.5088.