Submitted information

The Van Wert County Heart Land Patriots will meet on Tuesday, November 15, at 7 p.m., in the Fireside Room of Trinity Friends Church, 605 N. Franklin St. in Van Wert.

The Patriots will be in a celebratory mood following the election of Donald J. Trump as the nation’s new president, and will share special thoughts of how this most unusual of presidential election cycles culminated in a Trump victory.

A major contributing factor for the victory, local Patriots feel, was the participation of evangelical Christians in the Republican column. To capture and build upon the momentum fostered by a heavy evangelical turnout, the Patriots will view a video presentation by Oklahoma State Representative Dan Fisher, who is also a church pastor.

Pastor Fisher highlights the leadership of many pastors during the early days of the Revolutionary War, as they motivated and led men of their congregations to the front lines of the battles that won independence from the British.

The 36-minute video also is a calling for current pastors and church leaders to retake those positions of leadership in the ongoing battles to restore American culture to a constitutionally and fiscally conservative, biblically based moral foundation which America’s founders instituted.

Further information on the Patriots and this video may be obtained from the Rev. Keith Stoller by calling 419.968.2869.