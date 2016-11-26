Submitted information

The Van Wert Republican Central Committee will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, December 1, at The Hotel Marsh (128 E. Main St. in Van Wert) to interview and select an at-large member of Van Wert City Council.

Five Van Wert residents have submitted their names for consideration.

Members of the Central Committee are invited to attend, but only those who are Van Wert City Precinct holders will be eligible to cast a ballot. This is a public meeting and the public is welcome to attend.