After the Republican Central Committee chose Van Wert City At-Large Councilman Fred Fisher to fill the unexpired term of First Ward Councilman John Marshall, candidates are now being sought for Fisher’s at-large seat.

Central Committee Chair Thad Lichtensteiger is asking that those interested in the at-large position needs to be a registered Republican and live within the city limits.

Those interested may forward their name, contact information, and resume to Lichtensteiger by email at thadlichtensteiger@gmail.com or regular mail at 4619 Kreischer Road, Van Wert, OH 45891. The application deadline is November 26.