Members of the Van Wert County Republican Central Committee will meet today at 5 p.m. at The Hotel Marsh in downtown Van Wert to interview a candidate for John Marshall’s First Ward seat on Van Wert City Council, according to Committee Chair Thad Lichtensteiger.

Following the interview, committee members will vote on who will fill Marshall’s City Council seat.

In addition to the person interested in the position, Lichtensteiger said the Central Committee is also looking at the possibility of choosing Councilman At-Large Fred Fisher for Marshall’s position, and then seeking a citywide candidate for Fisher’s at-large Council seat.