Gary M. Gehres, 82, of Willshire Township, passed away at 9:34 p.m. Monday, November 7, 2016, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born April 14, 1934, in Wren, the son of Orley and Juanita Lola (McClure) Gehres, who both preceded him in death. On June 25, 1955, he married the former Barbara Jean Weaver, who died November 20, 2002.

Survivors include three children, Kevin M. (Ann Wolford) Gehres of Ohio City, Kimberly J. (Bill) Clifton of Van Wert, and Kelly A. (Scott) Rostorfer of Venedocia; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 11, at St. Paul’s Reformed Church in America in Harrison Township, with Pastor Chad Strabbing officiating. Burial will follow in Evangelical Protestant Cemetery in rural Van Wert County, with graveside military honors rendered.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, November 10, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert and an hour prior to services Friday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Birdville Cooners.

