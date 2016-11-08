Van Wert independent news

The Van Wert County Republican Central Committee has chosen a familiar face to replace First Ward Councilman John Marshall.

Fred Fisher, who currently serves as one of three at-large members of Van Wert City Council, was selected by First Ward Central Committee members as the Ward’s representatives. Also seeking the position was A.J. Thomas, 22, a Van Wert High School graduate who recently earned a degree in political science from Ashland University.

Central Committee members interviewed Thomas on Monday, but apparently opted for stability over potential in choosing Fisher to replace Marshall.

Central Committee Chair Thad Lichtensteiger noted that, while Thomas has an impressive background, including a stint as a legislative aide for U.S. Representative Bob Latta, the fact that he is also seeking a full-time job after graduating from college, as well as considering law school in the future, had First Ward Central Committee members leery that he might not be able to serve out Marshall’s term — particularly if he gets a job out of town.

City Republicans must now find a replacement for Fisher, although Lichtensteiger said that would be an easier task than replacing Marshall, given that an at-large Council member can come from anywhere in the city, versus finding someone from just the First Ward, one of the city’s smaller political subdivisions.