The Ohio State University Alumni Club of Van Wert and Paulding Counties will have its fall Buckeye Bash on Tuesday, November 15, at Willow Bend Country Club, 579 Hospital Drive in Van Wert.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6 that evening.

The speaker will be Matt Finkes, who played defensive tackle for Ohio State and is currently a television analyst.

There will also be a live auction of Ohio State items, which will include two tickets for the 2016 Ohio State vs. Michigan State football game in Columbus.

There will also be a food drive for those in need. If attendees bring a non-perishable food item, they will be entered in a drawing for an Ohio State jacket.

The price of a ticket for the event is $20. To order tickets or any questions contact Jeffery-Mohr Dentistry at 419.238.5810, the Animal Clinic of Paulding at 419.399.2871, Mengerink’s Source for Sport at 419.238.6065, Emily Tempel at 419.506.1981, or send checks payable to OSU Alumni Club of VW/Paulding County to Jeffery-Mohr Dentistry, 685 Fox Road, Van Wert, OH 45891.

Deadline to purchase tickets is Thursday, November 10.