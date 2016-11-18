Members of United Steelworkers Union Local 14742 are currently on strike after rejecting what Federal-Mogul Corporation called is “last, best, and final” offer this past Sunday. Above, Federal-Mogul retirees join current employees on the picket line, while (below) local Democrats (at right) brought in pizza and drinks Wednesday to feed strikers on the picket line. While Local 14742 President Pat Herman said he is unable to provide details of the negotiations at this time, workers on the picket line said the usual items — wages, benefits, and insurance — were the main issues. (photos by Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent