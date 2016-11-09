topamax recall


The Van Wert County Courthouse

Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016

By Rex Dolby

The Van Wert Area Photography Club will hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting this Thursday, November 10, at 7 p.m., at 114 S. Race St. in Van Wert.  “Fall Scenes” will be the theme of the competition that evening. For $1, photographers may enter as many as four 4×6 prints, or slides on a jump drive to be projected.  Non-competitors will put a dollar in the No-Show cup. Be sure to be ready to tell about the camera settings and shooting conditions for each picture.

The business portion of the meeting will include a report on the efforts of the officers to relocate club assets at the request of the Civic Theatre, and plans for the club’s future and activities

