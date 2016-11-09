By Rex Dolby

The Van Wert Area Photography Club will hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting this Thursday, November 10, at 7 p.m., at 114 S. Race St. in Van Wert. “Fall Scenes” will be the theme of the competition that evening. For $1, photographers may enter as many as four 4×6 prints, or slides on a jump drive to be projected. Non-competitors will put a dollar in the No-Show cup. Be sure to be ready to tell about the camera settings and shooting conditions for each picture.

The business portion of the meeting will include a report on the efforts of the officers to relocate club assets at the request of the Civic Theatre, and plans for the club’s future and activities