By Hope Wallace

The 27th Annual Wassenberg Member Artists’ Exhibit & Sale begins this weekend. This display will be open through December 18 so you can not only enjoy a great show, but also purchase unique gifts for friends, loved ones, co-workers and help support local artists during the holidays. Our gallery hours are: Tuesday – Sunday 1–5 p.m. Open until 9 p.m. on Thursday and closed Mondays.

Everyone is invited to the opening party this Saturday, November 19 from 6–9 p.m. Admission is free. Awards will be presented at 7 p.m. We will have free appetizers and a cash bar. Entertainment will be provided by The Changing Elements Band.

Do you have warm clothing and blankets in good condition that you could donate our Warm Up the Ridge 2016 project? Your help will be appreciated. The residents of Pine Ridge Reservation, where most of the descendants of theLittle Bighorn warriors reside, live in third-world living conditions and winters are brutal; there have been limbs lost to frostbite and even fatalities. Fuel oil is hard to come by and expensive. With the standoff going on at the North Dakota Pipeline, they need our help more than ever.

Hats, gloves, warm socks, coats, boots, and blankets will be collected at the art center through December 20. The focus should be on adult sizes, although chlidren’s items are also needed. Last year we received an overwhelming outpouring of support. We thank everyone who participated, and who will participate this year.

Art Classes

Watercolor Techniques is held on Tuesdays, from 10 a.m. – noon. This enjoyable class for adults continues throughout the year; new members are welcome anytime. A fee is charged monthly; contact the art center for information. Instructor: Pat Rayman. Materials required – watercolor supplies.

New! ArtNight: Now providing a feature project every Thursday night for a small fee. Project includes one glass of house wine. Thursdays 6 – 9 p.m. This week we will be making pumpkins just in time for T-day! Easy-peasy, terra-cotta pumpkins to use in harvest décor, as part of a centerpiece or timeless enough to use throughout the year. $15 gets you a ceramic, pumpkin (roughly the size of a …mini pumpkin) and one glass of house wine (additional glasses at regular WAC prices). We will fire your pumpkin and you can pick up by November 22.

Ongoing! ArtReach (ages 7–11 and 12–15) Sign up whenever convenient. We still have space available in our popular ArtReach after school art program! Ages 7-11 meet on Tuesdays and ages 12 and up meet on Thursdays. This after-school art program continues for the duration of the school year. Students receive a snack and then get down to creating! Parents can drop off their youngsters after school and pick them up at 5 p.m. Our program provides students with a much needed boost in visual art instruction, which has been proven to boost critical thinking, math skills and many other academic and social benefits.

Cost for the program is charged monthly and is $40 for Wassenberg Art Center members and $45 for regular price during the regular school year. Most supplies will be provided. All holidays and cancellations will follow Van Wert City School schedules. An online registration is also available on our website. Need-based scholarships are also available on a limited basis and go quickly. Please contact the Wassenberg Art Center for more information.

NEW! Drawing Basic Anatomy: December 7, 14, 21, 28 from 6 – 8 p.m. Recommended ages: 15 and up. Instructor: Matt Temple. Matt holds a degree in computer animation and multimedia from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh and a Bachelors of Fine Arts from Defiance College. He has been a frequent instructor at the Wassenberg Art Center and also serves as the office manager there. Matt’s work has been selected consistently in many area exhibits and competitions and he has a strong command of rendering human anatomy. Persons with any skill level will feel at home in this class. The fee is $40 for Wassenberg Art Center members and $45 for non-members.

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. We can also be reached by telephone at: 419.238.6837, email: info@wassenbergartcenter.org and our website is: wassenbergartcenter.org.