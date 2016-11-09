Submitted information

The eighth annual Entrepreneurship Fair scheduled for this Saturday, November 12, at Vantage Career Center has been postponed until early next year.

In the meantime, those who need immediate assistance with starting their own business should contact Jennifer Rigdon with the Wright State University-Lake Campus Business Enterprise Center at 419.513.5111, Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce President Susan Munroe at 419.238.4390 or Main Street Van Wert Program Manager Adam Ries at 419.238.6911.