The eighth annual Entrepreneurship Fair will be held Saturday morning, November 12, in The Community Room at Vantage Career Center, 818 N. Franklin St. in Van Wert.

This free event is designed to assist anyone who has thought of starting a business to turn that dream into reality. Registration will begin at 7:45 a.m., with a panel of local entrepreneurs scheduled to share their journey at 8 that morning. Attendees will also learn about how to obtain financing and have a chance to Ask the Experts, a panel of local professionals, on topics including law, marketing, real estate, accounting, and insurance.

This event will also serve as the kick-off to the Business Plan Challenge, where individuals considering starting a business in Van Wert county can create, submit, and present a business plan to a panel of judges for the chance to win up to $2,500 in business development funds. Over the next two months, Wright State University-Lake Campus Business Enterprise Center will off a series of six classes to walk participants through each step of developing a business plan. Judging will take place in late February with the award being presented in March 2017.

The writing of a business plan is not only necessary to obtain private financing; it also helps to develop ideas into workable plans. Since the first Business Plan Challenge in 2012, the process has helped local entrepreneurs build a strong foundation for their business. Previous first-place winners are still in business today. Winners include Michelle Gorman (Sister See, Sister Do), Jolanda Arts (McCoy’s Flowers), Shelly Becker (The Embroider Coop), Vicki Schulte (Once I Was), and Julie Hamilton (Something from the Garden).

Small business growth is the foundation of a strong community. Organizers include representatives from the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Van Wert, city and county government of Van Wert, Vantage Career Center, Van Wert County Foundation, and the Wright State University-Lake Campus Business Enterprise Center. Each organization has donated their time and energy to keep the momentum of business development strong in Van Wert County.

If you are looking for a chance to start your own business, take advantage of this excellent opportunity on November 12 from 8-11:30 a.m. at the Vantage Career Center.

For more information or assistance in starting a business, call Jennifer Rigdon at 419.513.5111.