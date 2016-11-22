topamax recall


The Van Wert County Courthouse

Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016

elf-the-musical-11-21-16-buddy-santa

Local residents got a dose of humor to begin the Christmas holiday season when Elf: The Musical came to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio on Monday evening. The Broadway show, which tells the story of orphan Buddy (shown above with Santa) and his search for his family, featured a large cast, award-winning music, and fantastic sets, as well as lots of laughs for the audience.  photos by Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

elf-the-musical-11-21-16-santa-elves

POSTED: 11/22/16 at 9:48 am. FILED UNDER: News