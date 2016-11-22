Local residents got a dose of humor to begin the Christmas holiday season when Elf: The Musical came to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio on Monday evening. The Broadway show, which tells the story of orphan Buddy (shown above with Santa) and his search for his family, featured a large cast, award-winning music, and fantastic sets, as well as lots of laughs for the audience. photos by Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent