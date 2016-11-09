Eighth graders from area schools got to take a peek at what the future might look like in sixteen different occupations, as they visited the career technical labs at Vantage this week.

The eighth graders are seeing some new and exciting extras in the labs this year. In the Construction Equipment Technology program, which started this year, they’re able to check out the equipment as well as surveying, site layout, masonry and concrete installation. Several new robotic pieces have been installed in the Industrial Mechanics lab as part of the RAMTEC (Robotics & Advanced Manufacturing Technology Education Collaborative) grant Vantage received. And in Health Technology, they’re being introduced to “HAL,” a lifelike health simulator that provides students with a more realistic way to practice a number of medical procedures, including taking blood pressure and pulse, and drawing blood.

This career exploration activity is especially helpful by informing the students about all the options available to them. During the visit, the eighth graders are able to see what skills are being used in different career areas. Students may also become more aware of how their interests and abilities can be developed into a rewarding career.

The annual Culinary Arts Thanksgiving Lunch Buffet is just around the corner. This year it will be held on Wednesday, November 16 and Friday, November 18. Guests will be seated from 11 a.m. to noon. This year’s buffet will include a delicious variety of salads, meats, vegetables, breads and desserts all for just $8.95 (plus tax). Reservations are necessary for this special event. To reserve your spot, call 419.238.5411 ext. 2425.

A reminder to Vantage parents that Parent/Teacher conferences will be held on Monday, November 21 from 4-8 p.m. and on Tuesday, November 22 from 10:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Please call 419.238.5411 ext. 2126 to schedule your appointment. School will resume on Tuesday, November 29. Happy Thanksgiving!