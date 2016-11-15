Submitted information

Ohio is facing a major opioid overdose crisis. And as many Ohio families fight opioid abuse, the impact cascades into the learning environments in Ohio schools. Today, the Ohio Department of Education and the Ohio STEM Learning Network are announcing a program to help schools better prepare for this crisis.

This year, several Ohio science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) schools will complete design challenges aimed at understanding and eliminating Ohio’s opioid crisis. A design challenge is a multi-week project in which students learn by creating new solutions to real-world problems. Design challenges offer an approach to problem-based learning that can go deep into content areas while offering students a wide range of questions to consider.

Throughout the year, the Ohio STEM Learning Network will post resources and events to support schools in organizing local design challenges that will help in the fight against opioid abuse. A page on the Ohio STEM Learning Network website, www.osln.org/design, provides templates and early guidance on creating a design challenge. The network also is hosting two free informational webinars on design challenges in November.

The Ohio Department of Education is supporting the effort with public appearances by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Paolo DeMaria and amplifying these opportunities through the department’s communications channels.

“Real-world challenges offer students powerful opportunities to lock in learning,” said DeMaria, superintendent of public instruction. “With this challenge, Ohio students will put their learning to the test to help solve a critical challenge facing our state.”

All Ohio schools are welcome to participate. Schools interested in participating should visit www.osln.org/design and register to receive information about support and promotion opportunities.

Several Ohio STEM Learning Network schools already have started planning design challenges fighting opioid abuse.

The Ohio STEM Learning Network, managed by Battelle, was created as a public-private partnership in 2008. Today, more than 30 STEM schools and seven regional hubs make up the network.

“Ohio created this network of schools to serve as a catalyst for field testing promising ideas in education,” said Aimee Kennedy, vice president of education, STEM learning, and philanthropy at Battelle. “In classrooms across the state, students will be mastering the content they need while laying the groundwork for a drug-free future.”