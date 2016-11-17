Submitted information

ALBION, Mich. – Starr Commonwealth recently reached an agreement to sell its former Van Wert campus on Lincoln Highway to New Beginnings Recovery, a private drug rehabilitation facility.

Starr, which purchased the campus in 1951 from Harry Beckmann, the “Peony King of the Midwest”, and his wife, served hundreds and hundreds of boys and girls through its strength-based residential programs. As the need for residential treatment beds for adolescents has changed across the country and more services and interventions are provided today in homes and schools, the campus has been idle since 2010.

“We are so pleased that this campus, that has been a place of healing and growth for so many youth, can now provide that same opportunity to adults,” said Elizabeth Carey, president and CEO of Starr Commonwealth. “And we know how special the Van Wert community has been in providing excellent staff, resources, and support to help those in need. We have been very blessed to be a part of the community for 65 years and see a great future for New Beginnings Recovery.”

Although Starr Commonwealth’s work in the Van Wert community has changed, it is still providing trainings and resources for professionals, teachers, and young people to create positive environments that are trauma informed, resilience focused, and those that embrace the oneness of humankind.

As for the buyer and new owner of the property, New Beginnings Recovery is a privately owned residential substance abuse facility that provides evidence based treatment for adults with private insurance. Its unique approach is not time restricted, which allows its clientele to fully heal in a beautiful and quiet setting. New Beginnings not only strives for excellence in the services provided, but also within the community in which it resides.

“We are excited to be able to continue the legacy established by Starr Commonwealth here in Van Wert,” said Tamra Hall, COO and president of New Beginnings Recovery. “Our number one priority is to provide help for the thousands of people who are currently struggling with addiction.”