The Van Wert County Dog Park Committee is very thankful for a donation from Van Wert County Hospital. “We are proud of what Van Wert is doing and the new dog park is another great addition to our community,” said Ellen Rager, hospital patient-community relations director. “The dog park is a great way to promote healthy activity for both dogs and their owners.” Here, Rager (left) is shown with Dog Park Committee member Jan Spray. Questions about this project may be directed to Spray at 419.203.8274 or Sarah Robeson at 419.605.7612. (photo submitted)